Cops charge driver with manslaughter for Inwood crash that killed two

Police arrested a Bronx man and slapped him with manslaughter charges Wednesday for causing a brutal Inwood crash that killed two pedestrians and injured five more last month.

NYPD collared Highbridge resident Leandro Diaz-Ramirez on Sept. 14 for the chaotic head-on collision, charging him with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and assault.

The collision happened uptown on Sherman Avenue near W. 207th Street in the early hours of Aug. 3, when the driver of a BMW blew through a red light at high speed and T-boned a Subaru at the intersection.

The crash sent the latter vehicle into a row of parked cars before mounting the sidewalk and slamming into a pair of pedestrians, local 31-year-old Joel Adames and 40-year-old Bronx resident David Fernandez, both of whom died.

Another five people were wounded in the crash, cops said at the time.

Sherman Avenue has a history of traffic violence, with a whopping 57 crashes injuring 78 people and killing the two pedestrians at that intersection alone over the past 11 years, according to Crash Mapper.

The Department of Transportation tried to make the two-way thoroughfare safer in 2015 by cutting the number of car lines from four to two and adding a set of unprotected bike lanes.

The drivers of both cars stayed on the scene at the time, but police did not immediately make an arrest.

A spokesperson for the NYPD did not have more information about what led to Diaz-Ramirez’s arrest a month-and-a-half later, but the rep said cops had his plate numbers so they were able to track him down.

The driver had dealer plates, which did not have any prior speeding, red light, or parking violations attached to them, according to a record search with the website How’s My Driving.