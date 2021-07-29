Homeless man cuffed for rubbing genitals on sleeping 10-year-old girl in NoHo

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A homeless man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly rubbing his genitals on a sleeping child in her NoHo home.

31-year-old Raymond Wilson was taken into custody and charged with sexually motivated burglary, grand larceny, sexually abusing a victim under 13, and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

According to police, at 1 a.m. on June 12 a 10-year-old girl was asleep in her home, located in the vicinity of Broadway and Bond Street, when she was allegedly awakened by Wilson rubbing his penis on her feet. Wilson then allegedly fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.