Cops find 78-year-old woman dead in Queens home with trauma to her body

BY JACOB KAYE

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 78-year-old woman who was found dead in a residence in Woodside on Friday.

On April 24, around 8 a.m., police responded to a call of an unconscious woman inside 67-14 41st Ave., according to the NYPD. They arrived to find the 78-year-old unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her body, police say.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. The medical examiner will determine the cause of her death.

The name of the woman is being withheld pending the notification of her family. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.