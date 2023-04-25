Cops seek group of teens for violent SoHo robbery

Cops are looking for the five young suspects they say attacked a teen in SoHo earlier this month, and robbed him of his wallet.

According to authorities, the 17-year-old boy was walking near the corner of East 4th Street and Lafayette Street at around 10:40 p.m. on April 8 when the first of the five alleged perpetrators approached him and punched him in the face twice. As the victim staggered, cops say, the other four individuals swiped his wallet.

The group was last seen fleeing eastbound on 4th Street.

The victim, who suffered a laceration to his lip and two dislodged teeth, was removed to Mount Sinai Beth Israel in stable condition.

The first suspect is described by police as a teenage girl with a medium complexion, approximately 5’3” tall, and a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a white bow, black jacket, dark blue pants, and black slippers.

The second suspect is described by police as a teenage boy with a medium complexion, approximately 5’9” tall, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black vest, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

The third suspect is described by police as a teenage girl with a dark complexion, approximately 5’4” tall, and a heavy build with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white fur collar, blue jeans, and white and red sneakers.

The fourth suspect is described by police as a teenage boy with a dark complexion, approximately 6’ tall, and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black sneakers.

The fifth suspect is described by police as a teenage boy with a dark complexion, approximately 5’9” tall, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, maroon hooded sweatshirt, maroon sweatpants, and white and black sneakers.

Reports of robbery in the 9th precinct, where the incident occurred, are down 38.5% year-to-date, according to Police Department data, but reports of felony assault in the area are up more than 14%. As of April 16, when the most recent data is available, there were 64 reported felony assaults in the precinct, up from 56 during the same timeframe last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.