Cops seek suspects who beat and robbed a 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn last week

While many teens are already in custody, the NYPD is looking for more individuals who were involved in beating and robbing a teenage girl in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 4:10 p.m. on March 5, a 15-year-old girl was approached by a group of individuals outside of 216 Utica Avenue. The suspects proceeded to chase the victim, jumped on top of her and started to punch and kick her.

The suspects then took the victim’s shoes, her cellphone and a debit card before fleeing in several directions. The victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face and was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition for treatment.

Following an ongoing investigation, twelve teenagers, all between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, were arrested and charged with robbery and gang assault. Their identities are being withheld due to their age.

On March 11, the NYPD released additional images of suspects who were involved in the assault.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.