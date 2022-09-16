Acting Chief Judge to address issues surrounding justice gap at Albany hearing

Acting Chief Judge Anthony Cannataro is to conduct an annual public hearing which will evaluate the unmet civil legal services in New York State and recommend public resources to the Legislature on Monday, Sept. 19.

The hearing will be addressing the changes within the civil justice system that were necessitated by COVID-19 as well as acknowledge the lack of provisions to civil legal services for low-income New York residents.

The New York State Permanent Commission on Access to Justice’s reports and the information presented at the hearing will both contribute to what the Acting Chief Judge reports to the Legislature.

The 17 presenters from around the state include notable local leaders like President of the American Bar Association Deborah Enix-Ross, Esq., Monroe County Court Judge Meredith A. Vacca, Chief Legal Officer of Bloomberg LP David F. Levine, Esq. and Vice President of Health Initiatives and Community Service Society of New York Elisabeth R. Benjamin.

Seven clients of civil service centers are presenting. Client of Empire Justice Center Jenna McCormack accompanied by Alexia Mickles, Esq., Client of Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc. Barbara Robinson, Client of Center for Elder Law & Justice Shane O’Brien, Clients of Volunteer Lawyers Project of Central New York, Inc. Vincent and Linda Massenzio, Client of The Legal Project Keri accompanied by Jennifer Storm, Esq. and Client of The Legal Aid Society Camari Banks are all presenting in the hearing.

Judge Cannataro will be joined by Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks, the four Presiding Justices of New York’s Supreme Court, Appellate Division: Hon. Rolando T. Acosta (First Dept.), Hon. Hector La Salle (Second Dept.), Hon. Elizabeth A. Garry (Third Dept.) andHon. Gerald J. Whalen (Fourth Dept.) and State Bar President Sherry Levin Wallace.

The hearing is to be held at the Court of Appeals in Albany, NY from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

To access the livestream of the event, visit http://nycourts.gov/ctapps/civil.html