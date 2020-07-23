Crook swipes cellphones from Manhattan office in broad daylight: NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who stole a few cellphones from a Manhattan office in broad daylight.
According to police, at 9:40 a.m. on July 22, an unknown man broke into Hornblower Cruises & Events, located at 455 12th Avenue, by using a metal pipe to break a window. Once inside, the suspect stole two iPhone SEs and two Android cellphones.
The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
On July 23, the NYPD release photos and video taken from inside the store:
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.