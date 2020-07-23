Crook swipes cellphones from Manhattan office in broad daylight: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a crook who stole a few cellphones from a Manhattan office in broad daylight.

According to police, at 9:40 a.m. on July 22, an unknown man broke into Hornblower Cruises & Events, located at 455 12th Avenue, by using a metal pipe to break a window. Once inside, the suspect stole two iPhone SEs and two Android cellphones.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

On July 23, the NYPD release photos and video taken from inside the store: