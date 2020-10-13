Death of Manhattan infant who was shaken by mother’s boyfriend ruled a homicide

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The death of a Manhattan infant who suffered a brain injury after he was shaken has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities say that at 8:12 p.m. on Sept. 21 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding an infant needing assistance at an apartment in the Vladeck Houses, located at 662 Water Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 3-month-old Kesean Morgan unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma observed.

An investigation found that 30-year-old David Patrick, the boyfriend of the infant’s mother and lived at the location, had allegedly shaken Morgan causing a brain injury and hemorrhaging. EMS rushed Morgan to Cornell Medical Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Sept. 24.

Patrick was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with assault, reckless assault to a child-brain injury, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. On Oct. 13, the NYPD announced that Morgan’s death had been ruled a homicide.