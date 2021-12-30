Duo assaults victim and steals his car during Queens home invasion

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for a duo who robbed and attacked a man during a Queens home invasion.

According to the NYPD, at 3:35 a.m. on Dec. 29 the suspects entered the home of a 43-year-old man, located in the vicinity of 70th Road and 137th Street, by unknown means. Once inside, the suspects pulled out firearms and struck the victim on his head.

The crooks then duct-taped the victim and took his debit card, car keys, vehicle titles, personal papers, and his 2014 Mercedes Benz and fled the scene. The victim suffered swelling, abrasions, and cuts to his head and went privately to an area hospital for treatment in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect taken from the victim’s security camera:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.