FDNY, NYPD salute fallen firefighter during late night procession

Hundreds of FDNY and NYPD members assembled late Sunday to salute a fallen firefighter who lost his life battling a Canarsie blaze.

The life of 31-year-old Timothy Klein of Ladder 170 was tragically cut short on April 24 as he responded to a three-alarm fire inside a residence at 108-26 Avenue N in Canarsie. According to FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, Klein was killed when the ceiling of the residence collapsed on him and three fellow firefighters.

In honor of Klein’s ultimate sacrifice, a legion of first responders lined up outside the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner on East 26th Street and 1st Avenue and awaited the convoy bearing Klein’s remains.

Led by an NYPD cruiser and a fire truck from Ladder 170, those holding ranks offered a solemn salute to the passing ambulance and kept it steady until Klein had been transported inside.

After the informal ceremony, several firefighters slumped on a parked firetruck in seeming despondent reflection after an emotional afternoon.

Many New Yorkers and elected officials unleashed an outpouring of love and support for Klein, his loved ones, and peers. Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted, “Our prayers are with Timothy Klein’s family, loved ones, and all of the @FDNY on this extraordinarily difficult day, and we are hoping for a swift recovery for the other firefighters injured in today’s fire.”

Mayor Adams also weighed in, stating: “Firefighter Timothy Klein gave new meaning to the name, “New York’s Bravest.” His heroics were matched only by his heart. To his family, loved ones and fellow firefighters: this city mourns with you tonight.”