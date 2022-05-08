Foul odor leads police to dead body with bag on head in Bronx apartment

Cops found a dead body with a bag over the head inside a Bronx apartment on Saturday evening.

Officers from the 44th Precinct made the gruesome discovery at a building on the 1100 block of Ogden Avenue in Highbridge.

Police were called to the location to investigate a foul odor emanating from the apartment in question. The Fire Department was also called in to help gain entry into the apartment.

Once inside the premises, the officers discovered the unidentified victim unconscious and unresponsive, their head wrapped in a plastic bag at the location.

Responding EMS units pronounced the individual dead at the scene. Police did not provide an identity.

The body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.