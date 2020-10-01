Four people injured in three-car overturn crash on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Four people were hurt this afternoon when three cars collided on the westbound Belt Parkway at the Stillwell Avenue viaduct over the transit yard in Brooklyn.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening. Most of the injured were taken by EMS to NYU-Langone Brooklyn.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. when two of the cars collided for unknown reasons, causing a third car to be involved. The crash resulted in a Nissan Rogue losing control and overturning on the highway, blocking most of the lanes.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and removed two occupants of the Rogue. The westbound highway was blocked for nearly an hour. The eastbound lanes suffered heavy delays as emergency vehicles made their way to the scene.

It was unclear what caused the crash and nobody has been charged pending further investigation.