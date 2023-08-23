Quantcast
Brooklyn

Hammer horror: Man in Brooklyn kills mother, leaves two children critically wounded in apartment attack

By Posted on
The scene outside the apartment in Sunset Park.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A hammer-wielding man attacked a family inside a Brooklyn apartment, killing a mother and leaving her two children critically injured, according to police. 

The bloody incident occurred in Sunset Park just before 3 p.m., where police arrived on the scene on the second floor of an apartment at 531 52nd St. to find the three victims with serious wounds. 

Paramedics rushed all three victims — including the 43-year-old mother, along with her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter — to an NYU Langone Hospital, where the mother was pronounced dead. The children are fighting for their lives, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

“It was horrific and a senseless act of violence, which took the life of a married mother of two,” Chell said. “I think I can speak for all New Yorkers when I say our prayers are with this family at this time.”

Chief of Patrol John Chell speaks about the horrific attack.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Authorities quickly located the blood-soaked suspect and arrested him. Charges against the man remain pending, Chell said. 

Police also located the suspected murder weapon. 

The hammer believed to be used in the deadly attack in Sunset Park.
The hammer believed to be used in the deadly attack in Sunset Park.Photo courtesy of the NYPD

An initial investigation suggests that the suspect was unrelated to the family, but lived inside the same apartment along with his 9-year-old son, according to the NYPD.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

