Jurassic Park fan sucker-punched senior woman on West Village street: cops

Detectives in the West Village are looking for a woman in a Jurassic Park shirt who sucker-punched an octogenarian victim earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Friday images and video of the perpetrator behind the assault, which occurred at about 8:50 a.m. on July 10 near the corner of 7th Avenue and West 11th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the female perpetrator approached the victim, an 89-year-0ld woman, who was walking through the area. The suspect then punched the senior woman in the right eye, knocking her to the ground.

Following the brazen attack, police said, the assailant fled the scene on foot heading westbound on Bank Street.

The incident was reported to the 6th Precinct. The victim sought treatment at Lenox Hill Greenwich Village Hospital for swelling and redness to her face; she was listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a woman with a medium complexion and hair in cornrow braids. She was last seen wearing a red-and-black tanktop with the Jurassic Park logo emblazoned in the front, along with white-and-black shorts that also had the Jurassic Park logo, and white-and-gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Felony assaults in the 6th Precinct are down 31.6% year-to-date through July 14, according to the most recent CompStat statistics. Overall crime in the command is down 17.44%.