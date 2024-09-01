Machete maniac behind Bronx subway attack sought for attacking man

The suspect who attacked a straphanger with a machete on board a 2 train in the Bronx on Aug. 31, 2024.

Police have identified the alleged machete-wielding maniac who attacked a man on a Bronx subway train early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said Runadieo Jordan, 54, is wanted for the bloody assault on board a northbound 2 train near the Allerton Avenue station at about 1:13 a.m. on Aug. 31.

According to police, the suspect confronted a 31-year-old male straphanger and engaged in a verbal dispute with him.

The beef turned bloody, cops said, when the perpetrator pulled out a machete and began hacking at the man, striking the victim multiple times in the arm and hand with the sharp blade.

Following the assault, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 49th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 12 responded to the incident. EMS rushed the wounded man to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

Police said Jordan is 54 years old and has a slim build. In images and video that the NYPD released, he is shown wearing a gray baseball cap with a red-and-white logo on the front, a pair of black sunglasses, a black facial covering, a blue short-sleeve shirt over a dark-colored T-shirt, cream-colored pants, and black shoes while carrying a large black bag.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.