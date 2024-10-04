Police said a man was found shot and killed in an apartment building in Queens on Thursday.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police said a man was shot multiple times and killed inside an apartment building in Queens on Thursday.

According to law enforcement sources, on Oct. 3 just after 11 p.m., officers from the 101st Precinct responded to a 911 call of a person shot inside a building located at 319 Beach 54 St. in the Rockaways.

When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead.

Two shell casings were found at the scene.

Police are still withholding the victim’s name pending family notification.

So far there have been no arrests, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential

Year to date through September, the 101st Precinct saw two murders, compared to no murders the year before during the same time period, according to the latest police data. Major crime, including murder, rape and robbery, is also up 15% during the same period in the area, per the data.