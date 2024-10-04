Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly shot two men in the Bronx last month.

Police are searching for two gunmen who allegedly shot two men in the East Tremont section of the Bronx last month.

According to law enforcement officials, two men, ages 28 and 30 were each shot in front of 178 E. 174 St. just after midnight on Sept. 9. The 28-year-old was shot in the abdomen and legs, while the 30-year-old was shot in the legs, police sources said.

Both suspects immediately fled the scene on foot before officers from the 44th Precinct arrived. One went southbound on Eastburn Avenue while the other headed southbound on Morris Avenue.

EMS responded and brought the younger victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. The other man went privately to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, also in stable condition.

Police on Oct. 3 released a surveillance photo and video of one of the suspects. He is described as having a slim build, long braided hair and a medium complexion.

The other suspect is described as having a slim build and dark complexion.

Both suspects remain at large.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.