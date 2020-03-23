Man strikes Brooklyn Cinnabon employee with napkin dispenser after getting a refund for his order: cops

Cops are looking for a suspect who struck a Brooklyn mall employee with a napkin dispenser earlier this month.

According to police, at 12 p.m. on March 4, a 25-year-old female employee at the Cinnabon Bakery in the Kings Plaza Mall, located at 5100 Avenue U, gave an unidentified man a refund after he complained that his order was substandard. The suspect proceeded to curse at the employee, threatened to slap her and then subsequently hit her in the face with a metal napkin dispenser.

The suspect fled the scene to a different are of the mall. The victim suffered pain and swelling but refused medical attention at the scene.

On March 22, the NYPD released video of the suspect taken from inside the mall:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.