Police are looking for these four suspects wanted for a shooting in Brooklyn on June 8, 2024.

Brooklyn detectives are looking for a group of suspects who allegedly shot a 15-year-old boy earlier this month.

The shooting occurred in front of a house located at 974 Schenectady Ave. in East Flatbush on Saturday, June 8, at approximately 5:28 p.m. Police said four suspects approached the young victim, fired multiple shots, with one bullet hitting him in the arm.

The suspects, at least three wearing COVID-style masks, then fled the scene in an unknown location before officers from the 67th Precinct arrived.

Police sources said the boy was an unintended target, and the suspects did not know the victim.

EMS responded and brought the teen to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

Police on Wednesday released photos of the suspects. So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old boy was shot dead in the Bronx, less than a mile from where he lived. No arrests have been made in that shooting, though the investigation remains ongoing.

According to the latest crime statistics, the city’s murder rate is down 17.1% year to date, with 29 fewer people killed in 2024 compared to 2023 (141 vs. 170). The numbers also show that the felony assault rate in May 2024 increased 7.4% from the same month last year.