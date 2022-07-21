Motorcyclist critical injured after Long Island City hit-and-run

A moped rider is hanging onto his life after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Long Island City Wednesday evening, according to NYPD.

The motorist was heading south on Vernon Boulevard when he slammed into the 30-year-old on a motorized scooter heading west on 44th Drive just before 6 p.m. on July 20, according to police.

The victim was thrown from his two-wheeler and suffered severe head wounds, and the driver fled the scene, cops said.

Paramedics brought the motorbike rider to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the unknown vehicle remains on the lam, a police spokesperson said.

The crash happened just four hours before another driver in the Bronx fatally struck a bicyclist while the motorist was making a left turn.