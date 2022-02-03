Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Crime rates rose by a huge amount during the first month of the New Year, according to NYPD statistics.

Overall, crime in New York City saw a 38.5% increase with 9,566 reported crimes compared to January 2021, which had 6,905 reported crimes. According to the statistics, every major crime saw an increase this past January, with the exception of murder, which fell 15.2% with 28 reported crimes compared to 33 in 2021.

Over the course of January, robberies increased from 940 in 2021 to 1,251, (a 33.1% increase), and grand larceny rose from 2,559 crimes in 2021 to 4,047 (58.1% increase). Felony assaults rose 12.3%, rising from 1,546 in 2021 to 1,736 in 2022, and burglaries also rose 7.5% percent (1,189 in 2022 compared to 1,106 in 2021). Auto thefts saw a huge rise last month with 1,187 reported crimes — compared to 620 in 2021, this marks a 91.5% increase year over year.

The number of rape crimes reported increased 26.7% with 128 incidents reported compared to 101 in 2021, but the NYPD acknowledged that rape continues to be underreported.

In terms of hate crimes, New York City saw minimal change in all but one area: the number of anti-Semitic hate crimes rose an astonishing 275%, with 15 reported crimes in January 2022 compared to 4 in January 2021.

Citywide shooting incidents increased by 31.6% in January 2022 compared with the same period last year, rising from 76 in 2021 to 100 last month. Despite the increases, the NYPD continues to work toward its mission to reduce crime and fight the rising amount of gun violence in New York City.

“The NYPD will forever work to ensure public safety and will never give up this city,” said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “This is our solemn vow to New Yorkers and to New York City. It remains critical that all partners come to the table in this shared mission to combat gun violence. It is the purpose-driven work that allows NYPD officers to honor the lives of their two recently murdered colleagues, First Grade Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. We will never forget the light they shined for us and we will never relinquish our privileged duty as society’s guardian.”