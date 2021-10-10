Nurse dies after shoved by suspected mugger near Times Square

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A nurse who was shoved to the ground by a brute near Times Square has succumbed to her injuries Saturday, according to police.

Maria Ambrocio, 58, of Bayonne, New Jersey, was taken off life support and died on Oct. 9, after a man shoved her to the ground Friday afternoon.

Irvington, New Jersey, resident Jermaine Foster, 26, allegedly robbed another woman’s cellphone on Broadway near W. 40th Street at 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, and was on the run when he pushed Ambrocio to the ground and she hit her head on the pavement as she fell.

Foster allegedly fled and ran into two patrol cops on the corner who arrested him for robbery and assault. They also charged him with another robbery and a count of burglary for taking the other woman’s phone, according to a Department spokesman.

Paramedics rushed Ambrocio to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition but passed away the next day, according to NYPD.

She worked as an oncology nurse at Bayonne Medical Center, said the Garden State city’s mayor Jimmy Davis on social media.

“Please say a prayer for for Maria, an Oncology nurse at BMC. Keep Maria and her family in your thoughts in this difficult time,” wrote Mayor Davis on Twitter Saturday.