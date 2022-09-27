Quantcast
Drivers in two Queens crashes suffer medical episodes, killing one of them and severely injuring the other

34th ave at 106th st
The site of a fatal crash at 34th Avenue and 106th Street in Corona, Queens.
A motorist died and another was critically injured in two separate Queens crashes Monday where the drivers suffered medical episodes while they were behind the wheel, according to police.

The first and fatal collision happened on 34th Avenue and 106th Street in Corona at 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Queens Village resident Jorge Peguero, 38, was driving west on 34th when he apparently had a medical problem and veered into a parked car, before driving through the intersection at 106th and slamming into a fence at the corner, cops said.

Paramedics rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two hours later at around 9:20 p.m. on the Clearview Expressway in Bayside, a 47-year-old man was driving south near 21st Avenue in a vintage 1966 Oldsmobile Dynamic 88 sedan.

The unidentified motorist also apparently had a medical issue, causing him to swerve off and on the highway, crashing into two light poles and a tree before his car came to a stop. 

EMS transported him to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The Clearview Expressway looking south near 21st Avenue.

NYPD did not report any other injuries in the collisions.

A Department spokesperson did not elaborate on what kind of medical episodes either driver experienced.

The city’s medical examiner did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Peguero’s cause of death.

