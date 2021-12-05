Driver dies in fatal collision with MTA bus on Staten Island

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A driver died after colliding with a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus on Staten Island Saturday evening, Dec. 4, police reported.

Borough resident Mikhail Sukhitskiy, 40, was heading west in a Subaru sedan on Ebbitts Street between Manila Place and Weed Avenue in Oakwood just before 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 4 when he hit the oncoming S76 bus.

Paramedics brought the man to Staten Island University Hospital North where he was pronounced dead.

Cops have not made any arrests, but continue to investigate the incident, according to the authorities.

The bus driver was uninjured and stayed on the scene and there were no passengers on board at the time of the crash, according to NYPD.

The MTA worker was brought to the medical facility too, but has since been released, according to MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan.

“Our hearts go out to the driver of the car and his family and wish the bus operator a speedy recovery from his injuries,” Donovan said in a statement. “The investigation is in early stages and we are cooperating with the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad while also performing an internal review to determine what happened.”