Driver shot near Queens strip club in early-morning attack: cops

A man was shot driving away from the nearby Show Palace strip club in Long Island City, Queens on June 22, 2024, police reported.

Queens detectives are looking for three suspects connected to an early-morning shooting outside a strip club Saturday.

Police said the gun violence occurred near the Show Palace gentlemen’s club at 42-50 21st St. in Long Island City at about 5:13 a.m. on June 22.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 21-year-old man, was attempting to drive away from the location when he was suddenly shot in the back.

Three suspects driving in a blue Acura sedan were seen speeding away from the location after the shot was fired, sources familiar with the case said.

At this time, the motive for the shooting, or if the victim was the intended target, remains unknown and under investigation, police said.

Officers from the 108th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the wounded man to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 108th Precinct had seen just one shooting year-to-date through June 22, according to the most recent CompStat report. That’s down from the three tallied at the same point last year.