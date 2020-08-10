Scooter-riding crooks sought for armed robbery at Chinatown grocery store

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for two men who held up a Chinatown bodega at gunpoint before scooting away on a moped last week.

Law enforcement sources said the stickup occurred at 6:47 p.m. on Aug. 7 inside the He Xie Grocery Store at 154 East Broadway, near Rutgers Street.

According to police, the two suspects walked into the shop and confronted a 59-year-old man and a 43-yer-old woman. One of the thieves pulled out a firearm and ordered the two victims to sit up against the wall.

Cops said the gun-toting crook removed a cellphone and $1,450 in cash from the man’s pocket. His partner then walked behind the counter and took an additional $300.

Cash in hand, the suspects then exited the store and were last seen riding a motorized scooter traveling eastbound on East Broadway.

Officers from the 7th Precinct responded to the robbery. Neither victim was injured.

On Aug. 9, the NYPD released video footage of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.