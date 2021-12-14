Police investigating shooting that left man dead on Brooklyn street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

According to police, at 11:46 a.m. on Dec. 14 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the intersection of East New York Avenue and Powell Street. Upon arrival, police found a 31-year-old man who was unconscious and unresponsive and had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Interfaith Medical Center, where was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

It was the second deadly shooting in the 73rd Precinct since Sunday.

A 31-year-old man was shot dead outside an apartment building on Rockaway Avenue off Broadway at about 3:08 a.m. on Dec. 12. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Brookdale University Hospital.

Eight hours later, a 27-year-old man was shot in the torso outside an apartment house on Herkimer Street in Ocean Hill. He was listed in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital.

With reporting by Robert Pozarycki