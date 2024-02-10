Suspect suffers seizure, dies in Manhattan central booking; police launch investigation

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are investigating why a 25-year-old man in their custody in Lower Manhattan convulsed and later died on Friday.

Law enforcement sources said Leron Jones, 25, of the Bronx was being held in central booking at 100 Centre St. at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 9 when he suddenly had a seizure.

As police came to his aid and awaited EMS, police reported, Jones then suffered cardiac arrest. CPR was administered both before and after EMS arrived on scene.

Paramedics rushed Jones to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The case was presented to the NYPD Force Investigation Division for further examination. The division investigates cases involving in-custody deaths at the NYPD, as well as police force usage.

Police sources did not explain the charges for which Jones was being held at central booking in Manhattan. Court records indicated that Jones had been charged in the Bronx on Feb. 6 with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.