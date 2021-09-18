Cops seek suspect who shot man during dispute at Queens motel

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for the culprit who shot and injured a man outside a Queens hotel on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect pulled the trigger on the 29-year-old male victim, injuring his leg, in front of the Surfside Motel at 164-33 Cross Bay Blvd. in Howard Beach at about 10:07 a.m. on Sept. 18.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the gunfire happened after the suspect and victim got into a dispute for reasons that remain unknown at this time. The sources noted that both individuals were known to each other.

The suspect fled the location by the time officers from the 106th Precinct arrived on the scene. Cops found the victim with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

EMS rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police officers searched the surrounding area for the suspect and evidence related to the crime. Initial reports on the Citizen app indicated that officers were also looking for the gun used in the crime, which may have been tossed into the nearby Shellbank Basin.

Law enforcement sources, however, could neither confirm or deny that report.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.