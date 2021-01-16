Three firefighters injured in two-alarm blaze that engulfed Brooklyn auto shop | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY LLOYD MITCHELL

Three firefighters were injured while they battled a two-alarm fire that engulfed an auto repair shop in Brooklyn early on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to multiple phone calls for a fire at the Car Center Auto Repair Shop, located at 2499 86 St. off McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, at about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The first units on the scene encountered heavy gray smoke and fire emanating from inside the business.

Fire Department sources said the blaze grew to a second alarm at 3:47 a.m., as units operated five hose lines to knock down the main body of fire.

One of the smoke-eaters was listed in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries after tumbling through the roof, prompting a mayday call. He’s being treated at Richmond University Medical Center.

Another firefighter was transported to Lutheran Hospital with a unknown injury. One firefighter was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

Firefighters also cut a hole in the roof and pulled ceilings to check for hidden fire. Searches of the building were negative.

The fire was placed under control at 5:12 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by FDNY marshals.