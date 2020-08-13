Two men sought for attacking and robbing a man at a Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a duo who robbed a man at a Brooklyn subway station early Monday morning.

Authorities say that at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, a 48-year-old man was standing on the J train platform at the Cleveland Street subway station when he was approached by two unknown men. After demanding the victim’s property, one suspect forcibly took the victim’s wallet while the other suspect hit him in the head with a metal crutch.

The suspects then fled the station on foot with the wallet, which is valued at $250. The victim suffered a minor laceration and was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

On Aug. 12, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects, described as men between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, taken prior to the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.