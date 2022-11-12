Union Square subway slasher attacks man during robbery attempt: cops

Detectives are looking for the Union Square subway slasher who violently attacked a man during a robbery attempt on Friday afternoon.

Police released on Saturday morning images of the perpetrator sought for the bloody assault that occurred at 3:47 p.m. on board a Brooklyn-bound N train that arrived at the 14th Street-Union Square stop.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator grabbed the 27-year-old male victim’s bag just after the doors open, and walked out of the train car with it. Police said the bag contained the victim’s construction tools and a pair of boots, worth a combined $420.

Cops said the victim followed the individual and attempted to get his bag back, leading to a dispute. The argument then turned bloody, authorities said, when the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the victim’s left cheek.

Following the attack, police noted, the crook fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 4. EMS treated the victim at the scene for a minor laceration, police reported.

As shown in the images police provided, the slasher wore a black hooded sweatshirt, eyeglasses, a light blue surgical mask and gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.