SEE IT: Bronx brute assaults senior while stealing bag in apartment building

Video footage shows the Bronx brute wanted for assaulting a senior while stealing her handbag inside an apartment building hallway on Friday morning.

The NYPD released video Friday evening of the incident which happened at 8:30 a.m. that morning, Nov. 18, at a residence in the vicinity of Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North in Norwood.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator followed the 77-year-old woman into the residence from off the street, and attacked her as she walked to her apartment door.

The six-second footage that police released shows the suspect stalking the senior, then violently yanking her purse — which contained her ID and $125 in cash — from her left arm. He pulled the victim backward and off-camera, knocking the victim to the ground; police said she struck her head on the floor as a result.

Following the robbery, cops said, the thief fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 52nd Precinct. EMS treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.

As shown, the thief wore a black hooded sweatshirt, a tan winter jacket, black pants and light-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the crook’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.