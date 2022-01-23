SEE IT: Bronx robber brutally beats up man in apartment building entryway

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police released security camera video Saturday night of a violent Bronx robber beating up a man in the vestibule of an apartment building on Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the attack happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the vicinity of Kingsbridge Road and Morris Avenue in Fordham Manor.

As shown on the video, the bandit confronts the 66-year-old man as the victim held open the lobby door, appearing ready to walk into the premises.

The crook then shoves the victim against the wall before pulling him toward the other side of the vestibule and punching him in the face repeatedly.

The robber then engages the suspect in a lengthy struggle for his property. The crook managed to get a hold of the man’s cellphone, but the victim wouldn’t let the robber leave — leading the suspect to kick, punch and shove the man to the floor.

Seconds later, the thief was able to take the victim’s cellphone, run out the front entrance and flee in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 52nd Precinct. The victim suffered minor injuries, including pain to the right side of his face.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion who wore a camouflage jacket with an orange interior lining, a black hooded sweatshirt with a Rick and Morty graphic design on the front, dark colored pants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.