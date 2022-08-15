Quantcast
Police & Fire

Woman critically injured after SUV driver reverses into her in Brooklyn crash

Pacific and Buffalo
Pacific Street at Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
Google

A woman is hanging onto her life after a hit-and-run driver reversed into her in a Brooklyn crash Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The 36-year-old victim was crossing Pacific Street at Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights at 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 14, when a motorist in a Mercury Mountaineer SUV hit her while driving backwards and heading east, cops said.

Paramedics rushed the wounded pedestrian to Kings County Hospital where she is in critical condition.

The driver fled the scene and police have not made any arrests, according to the NYPD.

There have been 85 crashes on the two blocks of Pacific Street in either direction of the crash site over the past 11 years, injuring 111 people, according to data collected by Crash Mapper

