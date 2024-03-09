Woman shot outside bar in Queens; suspect still at large, police say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens detectives are investigating a shooting near a nightclub early on Saturday morning that left a young woman wounded.

Police said the gun violence erupted at about 6:20 a.m. on March 9 in front of the Epic Lounge at 122-01 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 23-year-old woman, took a bullet to her left leg, and sought treatment via private means at Kings County Hospital — located about 10 miles away from the lounge. She is listed in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, however, remains unknown and under investigation. Police have yet to identify a possible motive, or the suspect who pulled the trigger. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

As of March 3, the 106th Precinct, where Saturday’s shooting took place, had not reported a shooting in its confines in all of 2024, according to the most recent CompStat report.