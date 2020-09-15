Woman snatches senior man’s wallet and watch while he dined in Manhattan: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a crook who swiped a senior man’s belongings at a Manhattan restaurant last month.

Authorities say that at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, a 77-year-old man was seated outside at Ollie’s Sichuan Restaurant, located at 411 West 42nd Street, when an unknown woman approached the table and took the victim’s wallet and wristwatch, both of which were laying on the table. When the victim tried to grab the woman to stop her, he fell to the ground.

The suspect fled the scene southbound on 9th Avenue with the man’s belongings, which has an estimated value of $250. EMS took the victim to New York University Hospital in stable condition, where he was treated for pain and bruising.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.