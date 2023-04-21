Manhattan getting millions in federal grants to boost museum education and research programs

Manhattan museums and educational centers will be receiving more than $2 million in federal grants to enhance their programs, U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday.

The grants come from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to strengthen humanities projects and organizations. The funds will pay for resources, curricula, and advanced research and writing projects by humanities scholars at these higher education institutions.

In all, New York state was rewarded 27 NEH grants totaling $4,859,096, but much of the resources are going toward Manhattan, which is receiving $2,352,200. An additional $764,350 in NEH grant money is being allocated to programs and organizations in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island.

New York state’s NEH awards account for over 13% of the total funding awarded to humanities projects across the country, the senators noted.

“From Bayside to the Bronx, this critical investment in educational programs and organizations across New York City will not only promote research and learning in the humanities, but also promote job creation and economic growth,” said Senator Schumer in a statement. “With the NEH’s help, the reach of our cultural organizations and research institutions will significantly expand, touching the lives of countless families across the city.”

“The lives of New Yorkers are richer because of our commitment to education, humanities, the arts, and preserving the history and culture of our state,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This $3 million in federal NEH funding will keep this proud tradition alive and help ensure our communities can continue learning from New York’s many wonderful educational and research institutions.”

The grant recipients for Manhattan are as follows: