Democratic Socialist and Queens pol Zohran Mamdani files to run for mayor against Adams

Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist Assembly Member from Queens, has become the latest contender in next year’s race to unseat embattled Mayor Eric Adams, according to city Campaign Finance Board records.

A member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Mamdani filed a committee to run for mayor in the 2025 Democratic primary with the CFB on Monday, according to the board’s records. A source with knowledge of the matter said Mamdani is expected to formally launch his campaign in the coming days.

A spokesman for Mamdani declined to immediately comment on the filing.

The New York Post reported on Sunday that Mamdani enters the race already having secured the backing of the local DSA chapter. The move came after City & State New York first reported that Mamdani was strongly considering a mayoral bid in July.

Mamdani stunned the Queens political world in 2020 when he ousted longtime Assembly Member Aravella Simotas for her seat, representing much of Astoria and Long Island City. He is one of several Democratic socialist lawmakers representing areas of western Queens, including US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Council Member Tiffany Caban, and state Senator Kristen Gonzalez.

Mamdani has been a vocal advocate in the Assembly on public transit issues such as expanding free bus service and opening a pedestrian path on the Ed Koch-Queensboro Bridge. He is also one of only three Muslim lawmakers in the state legislature and has been a fierce critic of Israel amid its war with Hamas in Gaza over the past year, which has killed over 40,000 Palestinians.

As a state lawmaker, Mamdani will essentially have to begin fundraising from scratch for a citywide election, as it is reportedly very difficult to use funds collected in a state account for a city race.

Mamdani is the fifth Democrat to file a run against Adams, who is perceived as politically vulnerable after his indictment on federal corruption charges last month. Several federal probes surrounding City Hall and record-low poll numbers also weighed down the mayor.

Other Democrats running against Adams include city Comptroller Brad Lander, his predecessor Scott Stringer, and state Sens. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn) and Jessica Ramos (D-Queens).