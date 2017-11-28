The embattled Bedford-Union Armory redevelopment proposal has found a challenger in the Legal Aid Society, which plans to announce a lawsuit against the city on Wednesday.

The project includes turning the decommissioned armory in Crown Heights into an apartment complex with 414 units, 250 of which would be affordable housing. Spearheaded by the city’s Economic Development Corporation and undertaken by Brooklyn-based private developer BFC Partners, the project’s blueprints also include a recreation center and an office space.

Initially, the city wanted to sell part of the armory land to BFC Partners to build a 56-condominium complex, but the proposal was revised after it came under intense scrutiny from housing advocates and some elected officials, including City Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo, whose district overs the armory.

Despite the recent revision, The Legal Aid Society plans to contest the project’s ability to gentrify the neighborhood and displace tenants, according to a statement by the nonprofit on Tuesday.

Many housing advocates who have been critical of the proposal have called for the entire apartment complex to be made up of affordable housing units since the armory is public land.

The controversial redevelopment plan is going to a full vote in the City Council on Thursday, one week after Cumbo negotiated the newly redrawn proposal to drop the partial land sale and include more affordable housing in the project, which helped move it past two council committees.

“She did get rid of the condominiums,” District Leader Geoffrey Davis (D-43rd District) said of Cumbo’s efforts to improve the armory redevelopment. “To say not to bring it to the community is not thinking about the young people and their future.”

If approved, the project will include a recreational center that will bring community activities, art and educational opportunities the neighborhood’s youth, David added. The center will offer neighborhood residents $10 monthly memberships to its facilities, according to Cumbo.

Information about the filing and content of the Legal Aid Society’s lawsuit was not immediately disclosed by the organization on Tuesday. More details were expected to be made available Wednesday at 11 a.m. on the steps of City Hall, the organization said.

Ryan Birchmeier, spokesman for the city’s Economic Development Corporation, said the agency was made aware of the Legal Aid Society’s intention to file a lawsuit, but had no further details regarding the matter.

“We have proudly worked with Councilmember Cumbo to deliver an equitable and transformative project that will create a world class recreation center, 250 affordable apartments, and affordable office space for nonprofits in the Crown Heights community,” Birchmeier said. “This is a win-win for the neighborhood.”