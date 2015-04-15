Forest Park is on track to be constructed in 2015

Joshua Dizengoff, 2, runs after his mom, Michi, at the Forest Park Overlook in Kew Gardens, Queens, Monday, April 13, 2015 Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A part of Forest Park in Kew Gardens is on track to be reconstructed this year. The section of the park is located near the Overlook, a New York City Department of Parks administrative building, named for its view of Forest Park and which once served as a work space for the iconic author Henry Miller.

According to the Parks Department, the capital project will realign and reconstruct existing asphalt park paths, reconstruct a small T-ball field and reduce the damaging effects of ongoing rainwater runoff erosion near the Overlook. Bioswales, plant beds, and permeable pavers will also be strategically installed to stop the flow of runoff across slopes and capture runoff at low points.

“Drainage has been a long-standing challenge in Forest Park,” said Queens Parks Commissioner Dorothy Lewandowski. She noted that addressing the issue using green infrastructure to manage the storm water runoff will result in less erosion in the park, “and ensure that the community can enjoy this area for years to come.”

The project received funding from local City Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz. Koslowitz allocated $1,350,000 for the project and Katz’s office put forth $550,000. Construction is set to start in June. “The park needed new play equipment and the walks were bumpy and dangerous,” Koslowitz said. “It’ll be very good for the community.”