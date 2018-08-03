The Inwood rezoning proposal was approved by two City Council committees Thursday, advancing it to a final vote by the full governing body on Wednesday.

The proposal has been debated for years, and has faced a number of changes. Just before the committee’s vote, Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, who represents Inwood, said he is in favor of the revised plan, angering some residents who still don’t approve of it.

The zoning changes are designed to encourage more residential development in the largely industrial area east of 10th Avenue. Here’s a look at some of the changes the city is promising under a rezoning:

Affordable housing

At least 925 new affordable apartments are proposed to be built on public land at the following locations:

Inwood Library (4790 Broadway): The redevelopment plan includes about 175 affordable apartments combined with a new library branch, universal pre-K classrooms and community space;

4095 Ninth Ave.: Development of the lot will include about 570 affordable units, along with a new tech center, modeled after the proposed Union Square Tech Training Center;

NYCHA’s Dyckman Houses: A new building could include 180 to 250 new affordable apartments.

Also, at least 675 new affordable units are proposed on private land through the Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) program, which requires a certain percentage of affordable units in all new developments (according to the city, there would be an additional 1,000 affordable units, as developers have agreed to exceed the MIH requirements).

Under the MIH requirements, at least 25 percent of units would need to be affordable to families who make 60 percent or less of the area median income ($93,900 for a family of three in 2018), with at least 10 percent of that 25 percent affordable to families making 40 percent or less of the AMI.

The rezoning plan also aims to preserve at least 2,500 current homes in Inwood and Washington Heights by offering loans and tax incentives to building owners, providing free legal service to tenants and renovating vacant city-owned buildings that are rent-regulated (2110 Amsterdam Ave. and 21 Arden St.), among other initiatives.

This part of the plan has been a major point of contention with some Inwood residents, who say the affordable housing won’t be affordable to local families.

Outside Rodriquez’s office Friday, a group of residents and advocates said they are demanding that 50 percent of units in new developments be affordable to families making less than $25,000 a year.

They also say affordability should be based on the average income of families in Inwood and Washington Heights, not the AMI, which is based on the incomes of families across the city.

Infrastructure

Improve intersections along 10th Avenue at West 205th Street, West 207th Street and West 218th Street (specific improvements for each were not laid out, but could include changes like reduced pedestrian crossing distances, new traffic signals and new sidewalks);

Reconstruct the intersection of Dyckman Street, 10th Avenue and Harlem River Drive;

Complete the Broadway Bridge rehabilitation.

Parks and waterfront access