After a week of demonstrations including a sit-in, blocking traffic on Broadway and protesting on the steps of City Hall, dozens gathered to oppose the Inwood rezoning were escorted out of the Council Chambers shortly before lawmakers approved the plan.

The Council voted 43-1, with one abstention, Wednesday in favor of the city Economic Development Corporation’s plan to allow larger, residential buildings in the northern Manhattan neighborhood. The changes center on the largely industrial area east of 10th Avenue and will come with hundreds of millions of dollars for local parks, street improvements and other investments, the area’s councilman, Ydanis Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he had received a threat ahead of the vote, but was confident the majority of his community supported the rezoning. Protesters who opposed the plan shouted “shame” and “Ydanis is a sellout” while throwing fake money down to the Council floor. The disruption caused City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to ask security to clear out the balcony in the chambers.

Protesters have moved to Broadway outside the gates of City Hall - they chant “shame on you” as Councilman Chaim Deutsch exits pic.twitter.com/KVzFuIvWtV — Allegra Hobbs (@AllegraEHobbs) August 8, 2018

“We are working so hard,” Rodriguez said before the vote. “This rezoning is not about pushing people out. This rezoning is about investing millions of dollars.”

Rodriguez threw his support behind the proposal after the EDC agreed to remove the commercial U — a designated strip running across Dyckman Street, up Broadway and back along 207th Street — from the rezoning plans. Where larger developments are allowed, at least a quarter of all apartments in new residences must be rented at below market-rate.

Rodriguez and the EDC believe these units, coupled with other investments in affordable housing, will help accommodate the influx of new residents in Inwood and ease the rent burden in an area that has had little development in decades. Rodriguez’s colleagues, including Speaker Johnson, echoed this argument.

“I strongly believe we have the responsibility to turn over every stone, to ensure people in this city have access to affordable housing, and I believe Council member Rodriguez has fought (as) hard as anyone could have to secure thousands of affordable units and commit to preserve thousands of affordable units,” Johnson said before the vote, noting that the rezoning is expected to spur the creation of 2,600 below market-rate units.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But residents, local groups and affordable housing advocates have spent months fighting the rezoning. Many fear new towers will make the area more attractive to affluent New Yorkers and incentivize landlords to force tenants out of rent-stabilized housing and deregulate their apartments. Currently, much of the housing in Inwood is rent-stabilized.

Inwood residents have also spoken out against plans to replace the Inwood library with a mixed-use building, which would include a new library and pre-K on the ground floor.

Stephanie Frias, a member of the Uptown Coalition, was among a handful of protesters who gathered on the steps of City Hall before the vote Wednesday. She said the benefits touted by Rodriguez were not enough to justify his support for the rezoning.

“He just says, ‘Oh, it’s going to create jobs; it’s going to create opportunities’ — maybe more opportunities for the privileged people who will be living uptown, but not for those of us who actually (already) live uptown,” said Frias, 26.

When asked about the opposition, Rodriguez said he had listened to his constituents and believed the rezoning would help everyone.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-Harlem) and the local community board have all opposed the rezoning as well.