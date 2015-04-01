Martha Stewart opened her first NYC cafe in Chelsea

In the lobby of the Starrett-Lehigh Building on West 26th Street that also houses the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia headquarters, the small café offers the traditional coffees, teas and pastries. Stewart, 73, curated the menu herself. It includes pastries sourced from various New York bakeries like Balthazar and ChikaLicious.

“Inspired by my travels around the world, I wanted this cafe to include only the finest sourced ingredients and the most delicious baked treats,” Stewart wrote on her blog.

Although the café uses Kobrick Coffee, many of the beverages are named after the businesswoman, including “Martha’s Blend” coffee and “Martha’s Breakfast Blend” tea. Because it’s located in the lobby of an office building, the café functions more as a coffee kiosk and is only open on the weekdays, so it will likely serve mostly Chelsea locals and tourists hoping to glimpse the domestic diva.