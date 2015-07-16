Q&A with Joe DiGangi: Owner of Mario’s Meats & Gourmet Deli

Joe DiGangi is a second generation owner of Mario’s Meats & Gourmet Deli at 75-53 Metropolitan Ave. His father Mario …

Joe DiGangi is a second generation owner of Mario’s Meats & Gourmet Deli at 75-53 Metropolitan Ave. His father Mario opened it as a butcher shop 35 years ago and opened the gourmet deli section 17 years later. Joe DiGangi was born in nearby Ridgewood but grew up in Middle Village and still lives here with his wife and 1-year-old son.

What is the best thing about Middle Villagel

The people that have here for years haven’t left. Everybody is pretty close and knows each other. It’s kind of like a small tight-knit family.

What distinguishes Mario’s from other delisd

We sell a higher quality of meat. We sell prime, dry-age meat, organic chicken and Italian and European specialty items that you wouldn’t be able to find in a supermarket.

What would you tell people thinking of moving here

Here you’ll find a community that still has an old-school feel where you can go to a small shop and the owner knows your name and forms relationships with customers. It’s a strong community.