Q&A with Joe Tores: Owner of Joe’s Place

Joe Tores has co-owned Joe’s Place in Soundview with his wife for 16 years. He was born and raised in the neighborhood.

Why has Joe’s remained the most popular spot in Soundview?

Well because we have good food and really good service and all the politicians, like [Assemblyman] Jose Rivera and [Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.], and musicians like Eddie Palmieri eat here.

What does everyone who eats at your restaurant have to try?

Steak and onions is very good. We have the seafood shrimp soup which is very good, and we have specials every day. [The food is] a combination of Dominican and Puerto Rican. My wife is Puerto Rican and I’m Dominican.

What is something you would like to see happen for the neighborhood?

Well one of the biggest problems we have is parking space. When you have Friday or Saturday night when [Westchester Avenue] is very busy — where do people park?