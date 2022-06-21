The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) will honor some of the city’s biggest movers and shakers this week with a celebration unlike any other in its 126-year history.

REBNY is partnering with New York Forever to present a unique awards ceremony and networking event dubbed “New York Forever: A Celebration of Our City,” featuring cuisine from some of the finest chefs the city has to offer.

The June 23 event takes place at The Glasshouse, located at 660 12th Ave. in Hell’s Kitchen, offering attendees spectacular views of the Hudson River waterfront.

Gone are the traditions of a black-tie affair, which REBNY has typically held for its annual awards ceremony. Instead, the more casual ceremony this year gives business leaders and guests the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company as well as great food, and to celebrate some of the city’s biggest volunteer and philanthropic initiatives.

“For generations, REBNY’s honorees have set the standard for professional accomplishment and commitment to New York City,” REBNY Chairman Douglas Durst said. “Even as we bring an exciting new look to our annual event, one thing that will never change is the exemplary leadership of our award recipients.”

Headlining the roster of top chefs at the REBNY affair is Daniel Boulud, the renowned culinary master, who will offer creative vegetable cuisine and seafood from his newest restaurant, Le Pavillon at One Vanderbilt.

“The real estate and hospitality industries are both essential to the fabric that makes New York City such a unique place to live and work and such an unforgettable destination for visitors from across the world,” said Chef Daniel Boulud. “I’m excited to join REBNY to celebrate the city and our collective efforts to create an even brighter future through the art, passion and community-minded spirit that guides us all forward.”

Guests will be able to wash down their canapés with an open bar featuring offerings from Brooklyn Brewery, New York Distillery, and some of New York City’s top mixologists.

The highlight of the celebration will, of course, be recognition of prominent New York leaders on the political and business scene.

Hazel Dukes, president of the NAACP New York State Conference, will receive the Public Service Award in tribute to her “dedication to human rights and equality … by her role linking business, government and social causes.”

Tom Elghanayan, chairman and co-founder of TF Cornerstone Inc., will be honored with the Lifetime the Leadership in Real Estate Award for his more than five decades in real estate, where he garnered “a reputation as a forward-thinker who has set the standard for building style and quality while paving the way into New York’s burgeoning new neighborhoods.”

Hal Fetner, president of Fetner Properties, Jeff Levine, founder of Douglaston Development, and David Picket, CEO of Gotham Organization, are each receiving the Harry Helmsley Distinguished New Yorker Award, which recognizes “REBNY members who have a lifetime of exceptional accomplishment in the profession and have made invaluable contributions to New York’s civic welfare.”

Sarah Saltzberg, co-owner of Bohemia Realty Group will be honored with the Kenneth R. Gerrety Humanitarian Award. “Besides being an active member in several Upper Manhattan business and neighborhood coalitions,” according to REBNY, Sarah “also has long

relationships with organizations including The Harlem Children’s Zone, Big Brother Big Sister and The Theater Development Fund’s Wendy Wasserstein Project, which sends underserved NYC school children to Broadway theater.”

Darcy Stacom, head of New York City capital markets at CBRE, will receive the Louis Smadbeck Memorial Broker Recognition Award, honoring “a REBNY broker with personal and professional integrity, long-term leadership and prominence in the brokerage community and participation in REBNY’s committees.”

Frank Pusinelli, COO for operating assets at RXR Realty, will be honored with the Management Executive of the Year Award for his “outstanding professionalism in property management, civic achievement and contribution to the real estate industry.”

Finally, Laura Jackson, senior vice president of SL Green Realty Corp., will receive the Young Real Estate Professional of the Year Award, given each year to “a member whose knowledge, skills, integrity, and high degree of ethics have contributed most to his or her profession and the community.”

“As any New Yorker knows, it wouldn’t be a true celebration of our city without an incredible showcase of the tastes of the city,” said REBNY President James Whelan. “We can’t wait to welcome industry leaders and a wide array of other stakeholders to our new event as we continue working together to build a stronger and more equitable city for all.”