South Street Seaport undergoing a redevelopment plan after Sandy

South Street Seaport is undergoing a redevelopment plan after Superstorm Sandy devastated the area. The Howard Hughes Corporation is heading the massive project with plans to renovate Pier 17 and expanding the open space, while adding more restaurants, retail shops and entertainment to the area.

One major project is an iPic luxury movie theater with eight screens and 505 seats inside the former Fulton Market. It is slated to open in mid-2015.

Members of Community Board 1 said projects like the theater are needed to revitalize the Seaport. The board is working closely with the developers to make sure everything is up to regulation, they said.

“We need the South Street Seaport to be preserved and sustainable,” said Catherine McVay Hughes, chair of CB1. “This is where New York City started and this is what made us great and we can’t forget our roots.”