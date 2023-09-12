3 tips to increase your odds of scoring that dream rental apartment

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Renting an apartment in New York City is not easy. Demand is always high and apartments get snatched up quick.

But there are some tactics that real estate agents say you can employ to make sure you are the best candidate for an apartment. Here are three of them:

Set up viewings for a Thursday or Friday so you can be first in the door

Inventory replenishes later in the week for the weekend. If you can, be the first in the door to see new inventory before the weekend rush.

Have updated paperwork ready to go

So you can make an offer on the spot, have your most recent tax returns, two recent bank statements, a letter of employment or two recent pay stubs, and a scanned copy of your photo ID, as well as signed agency and fair housing disclosures.

Give yourself lead time

Use search engines to ping you whenever a listing appears in your neighborhoods of choice. When you do get that ping, drop everything and go! Also, in case your inquiry about an apartment has ended up in your junk mail, check your spam folder.

