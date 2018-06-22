http://www.amny.com/secrets-of-new-york/secrets-of-nyc-pride-march-1.11918771

It takes a lot of hard work to help NYC show off its pride.

https://cdn.newsday.com/polopoly_fs/1.11942040.1529673888!/httpImage/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/display_600/image.jpg

The biggest LGBTQ pride celebration in the world takes place right here in NYC.

NYC Pride March, run by the nonprofit Heritage of Pride, is an annual civil rights demonstration dedicated to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender fight for equality. It began as the Christopher Street Liberation Day march in 1970 outside of the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1969.

In celebration of the U.S. Supreme Court marriage equality ruling, the 2015 march was the biggest one yet -- with more than 350 groups participating and 80 floats covered in rainbow-colored pride.

“When you look down Fifth and you see screaming people and rainbow flags, it reminds you in that moment that no matter where you come from, you’re not alone. That’s a very important thing,” Heritage of Pride's co-chair David Studinski said.

This year's march, which begins at noon June 24, features a reversed route: Instead of marching to Stonewall, revelers will gather at the site of the bar and march up Fifth Avenue into midtown. The chance comes in preparation of next year's 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, according to Pride.

Be a part of the history, whether you trek up Fifth or not, by learning the march’s secrets.